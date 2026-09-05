Stray dogs rescue woman from rape attempt in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: A pack of stray dogs saved a woman from the clutches of a lustful man in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, who attacked her with the intention of rape.

Local reports suggest the woman is suffering from a mental health condition.

A video has surfaced showing the man approaching and forcing himself on her even as she screams for help.

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A pack of stray dogs saved a woman from the clutches of a lustful man in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, who attacked her with the intention of rape.



Local reports suggest the woman is suffering from a mental health condition.



A video has surfaced showing the man approaching… pic.twitter.com/Q3m5eS0k2H — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 5, 2026

Hearing her cries, stray dogs begin howling, seemingly raising an alarm. The man, seemingly unfazed, continues his assault.

One of the dogs then repeatedly bites the man, forcing him to flee. The dog continues chasing him as he runs away.