Stray dogs rescue woman from rape attempt in Coimbatore

Local reports suggest the woman is suffering from a mental health condition.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Dog intervenes as a woman is attacked by a man on a street in Coimbatore.
Stray dogs in Coimbatore come to the rescue of a woman, after a man tried to rape her

Coimbatore: A pack of stray dogs saved a woman from the clutches of a lustful man in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, who attacked her with the intention of rape.

Local reports suggest the woman is suffering from a mental health condition.

A video has surfaced showing the man approaching and forcing himself on her even as she screams for help.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Hearing her cries, stray dogs begin howling, seemingly raising an alarm. The man, seemingly unfazed, continues his assault.

One of the dogs then repeatedly bites the man, forcing him to flee. The dog continues chasing him as he runs away.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button