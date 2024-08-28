Stree 2 actor confirms Bigg Boss 18, check name and photo

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 slowly inches closer to its highly anticipated premiere, the excitement surrounding the potential contestants is reaching a fever pitch. Among many rumored participants is Sunil Kumar, the actor who played the menacing Sarkata in the blockbuster film Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Stree 2 has been a massive success at the box office, with both audiences and critics praising the film. While the lead actors have received much of the spotlight, Sunil Kumar’s portrayal of the villain Sarkata has not gone unnoticed. His character has added a chilling edge to the film, making him a standout performer.

‘I’m currently considering participating in Bigg Boss’

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sunil Kumar revealed that he has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 18 and is seriously considering joining the show. “I’m currently considering participating in Bigg Boss, but as I work in the police force, getting time off can be a bit challenging,” he said.

Sunil, who serves as a constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, also mentioned the support he receives from his superiors, particularly when it comes to balancing his acting and sports commitments.

More About Sunil Kumar aka Sarkata

Sunil, often referred to as the “Great Khali of Jammu” due to his towering height of 7 feet 6 inches, has an inspiring journey. A native of Jammu, he joined the police force through the sports quota, thanks to his achievements in handball and volleyball. His transition from a police constable to a film actor has captivated many, making him a fitting candidate for the reality show.

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to kick off in October 2024, although the final premiere date is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.