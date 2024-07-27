GHMC commissioner reviews arrangements for Bonalu in Hyderabad



Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata on Saturday directed the authorities of the civic body to make strict arrangements with regard to water, sanitation etc for Bonalu devotees in the city who will participate in the annual procession on Sunday, July 28.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner stated that people should not face any trouble during the Bonalu festival that will be held in various parts of Hyderabad.

In a tele conference that was held with zonal commissioners and deputy commissioner on Saturday, July 27, GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata ordered officials to arrange drinking water, ensure potholes are covered, upkeep of sanitation, and to install toilets where necessary during the Bonalu festival.

The GHMC commissioner also asked officials to ensure that street vendors do not throw waste outside and to make sure that trash is put in garbage cans. Sanitation workers have also been asked to clear garbage from time to time so that the area around temples are clean.

GHMC officials were also directed to submit a complete report regarding the details of community halls and the details of the required repairs in the community halls and who is in possession of them.