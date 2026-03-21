Strict vigil in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar as Eid observed after tensions

New Delhi: Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, where a localised clash left a man dead and triggered communal tensions in the area, is observing Eid-ul-Fitr in a subdued atmosphere amid tight security on Saturday.

A heavy deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel has been put in place across Hastsal village and adjoining localities, with barricades erected at entry and exit points and strict identity checks are in effect, an official said.

Only residents being allowed

Only residents are being allowed into certain stretches after verification, while the movement of outsiders is restricted. Additionally, teams are conducting regular foot patrols and monitoring rooftop positions, narrow lanes and other sensitive pockets through CCTV cameras to prevent any untoward incident.

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“Security arrangements have been strengthened to ensure the festival passes off peacefully. We are maintaining a close watch on all developments,” a senior police officer said, adding that more forces are on standby. Despite heavy security and restrictions, locals have begun offering Eid prayers, though celebrations remain largely low key.

Holi clash

On Holi (March 4), one Tarun (26) died after being injured in a clash between two neighbouring families in JJ Colony. The altercation was triggered after a water balloon thrown by a girl from one family accidentally hit a woman from the other.

The incident had led to protests by some groups, during which two vehicles linked to the accused were set on fire. Police have since arrested multiple accused in connection with the case.

Authorities said they are also keeping a close watch on social media to curb rumours and prevent the spread of inflammatory content.