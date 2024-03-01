Strike-off ‘secular’ from constitution:Telangana BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri



Hyderabad: Controversial BJP MP from Nizamabad Arvind Dharmapuri wants the word ‘secular’ to go from the Indian Constitution.

Arvind argues that in 1947 the country was divided on a religious basis against the majority wish and during the process lakhs of people were killed unnecessarily. And there is no reason to continue the word.

“This country was divided into three with two of the parts being converted into Islamic nations. Then what about Hindus? Why was in 1975 when nothing happened this word secular forced into the constitution? Is it not vote bank appeasement politics? Every word in the Constitution is relevant.

He was referring to the division of India and Pakistan and subsequently Bangladesh.

“That is my wish and the constitution gives me the right to speak about my wish,” he told this correspondent.

The words ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ were added to the Preamble through the Constitution’s 42nd Amendment Act 1976 during the Emergency period under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The 42nd Amendment to the Constitution changed the description of India from “Sovereign, Democratic, Republic” to a “Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic, Republic and also changed the words unity of the nation to unity and integrity of the nation.

Arvind recently kicked up a controversy saying people who benefitted from various schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should vote for him to ensure a place in Jannat (Heaven).

“If you do good (vote for Modi) you have a place in Jannat. I hope all of them will go to Jannat. Why should people think about going to “Jahannum” (Hell). From my constituency, I wish everyone should go to Jannat,” he remarked.

Exuding confidence that BJP will win 370 Lok Sabha seats (in tune with the Abrogation of Article 370), he said people assert that they would vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country.

Coming to State politics, he ruled out his party’s alliance with BRS. “I can categorically say there will not be any tie-up with BRS. BRS is irrelevant in Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

Asked about Congress rule in the State, he said the party has failed to fulfill its electoral promises and is struggling to implement schemes. “Congress is in the habit of changing two or three CMs in a state. I wish my friend CM Revanth Reddy will complete his tenure,” he remarked.