Strongly oppose idea of BRS-BJP merger in Telangana: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and daughter of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) K Kavitha on Thursday, May 29, said that she opposes the idea of the BRS merging with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She urged the BRS leadership to “identify the culprit” who leaked her letter to her father wherein she had raised a bunch of issues. Speculating a conspiracy, the MLC said, “I believe this is an attack on me, possibly orchestrated from within the party.”

She further said that her loyalty remains firmly with KCR, and she will continue to stand by his leadership and vision. “I am a fighter. I won’t fear paid articles. BRS is my party. There is no doubt that KCR will once again become Chief Minister of Telangana,” she concluded.

Kavitha’s letter to KCR

In a letter reportedly written by Kavitha to KCR post the BRS’ Silver Jubilee public meeting in Elkaturthy in Hanamkonda district on April 27, the former evaluated Rao’s speech, and expressed what the party cadres and leaders were thinking of the meeting and the party’s position in general.

In the 6-page letter leaked to the media while she has been on US tour on Thursday, May 22, she felt that KCR should have targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more in his speech at the public meeting.

“I may be feeling so because of the suffering I have undergone. But because you spoke against the BJP for just 2 minutes, the cadre has started feeling that in the future, BRS may have an alliance with the BJP. You should have targeted the BJP more, daddy,” the letter read.

Moreover, rumours have been floating in political circles that Kavitha is planning to float her own party, but those close to her said that it will not be happening anytime soon.