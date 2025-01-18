STT Global Data Center to invest Rs 3,500 crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bid to make Hyderabad the new data center capital in India, the Telangana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India), for establishing a state-of-the-art data centre campus in Meerkhanpet, located in Mucherla region of Hyderabad.

The MoU was signed in the presence of state IT minister D Sridhar Babu and STT GDC CEO Bruno Lopez at the STT GDC office in Singapore on Saturday, January 18.

The deal to invest Rs 3,500 crore highlights Telangana’s solidification as a preferred destination for global technology infrastructure.

This project is a part of STT GDC’s broader vision to achieve a design capacity of 1 GW across India in the next decade with a decadal investment outlook of approximately USD 3.2 billion.

The upcoming AI-ready data center campus will feature cutting-edge technologies with a targeted capacity of up to 100 MW, along with ample scalability for future growth making it one of the largest data center projects in the country.

Speaking at the event, Bruno Lopez said, “We are honoured to work with the Government of Telangana to increase our presence in this dynamic state. This collaboration demonstrates our common goal of promoting economic expansion, generating employment, and constructing a sustainable digital future.”

Welcoming the decision Sridhar Babu said, “TelanganaRising is clearly unstoppable now. STT GDC’s decision to invest in Telangana is a testament to the state’s robust ecosystem and forward-thinking policies. We are confident that Hyderabad will play a significant role in the ongoing AI-led digital transformation across the globe.”

Currently, a data centre is operated by the company in Hyderabad’s HITECH City.

STT GDC India is a majority-owned subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Singapore and a leading AI-ready colocation data centre services provider in India, currently managing one of the largest white space areas, with more than 390 MW of critical IT load spread across 30 facilities, including facilities under development, across 10 cities in India.