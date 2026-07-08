Student bites Telangana PG principal to escape sexual assault

Hyderabad: A principal of a government-run PG college in Kollapur town of Nagarkurnool district has been booked for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a student, who bit the accused to escape.

The accused, identified as Dr Marke Poloneyes, principal of the Post Graduate Centre in Kollapur affiliated to Palamuru University, allegedly called the student to his room on the night of July 7 and attempted to force him to undress. The student, a resident of Jagtial district who completed his MBA from the college in 2025, had visited the college two days earlier to collect his transfer certificate for higher studies.

The student alleged that the principal harassed him mentally and physically and demanded sexual acts. When the principal allegedly attempted to assault him, the student bit his genitals in self-defence, causing him to bleed and scream in pain.

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Students who rushed to the scene after hearing the commotion found the principal in a naked state. He reportedly hid in the bathroom before fleeing the college premises and remains absconding.

Fellow students alleged that the principal had harassed other students, both male and female, in the past. Student union leaders staged protests outside the college demanding his arrest and dismissal from the post.

The student and student union leaders lodged a complaint at Kollapur police station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the principal.