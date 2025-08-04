Student dies by suicide at Telangana University in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A student died by suicide at the Telangana University in Kamareddy on Sunday, August 3. The incident occurred on the south campus of the university.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Ashvini, who was pursuing MA in Telugu at the university. She was found hanging in her hostel room.

Some other students said that Ashvini hung herself from a ceiling fan using a chunni. They further said that when Ashvini was rescued and was being shifted to the hospital on a bike and by the time they reached the hospital, she passed away.

According to the students, the incident occurred at 7:00 pm. One of the students alleged that the university doesn’t have facilities such as a health centre or even a watchman. “When the incident occurred, there was no one to shift the woman to a hospital. We had to take the woman to the government hospital. She died while on the way to the hospital,” a student said.

Following Ashvini’s death there was a protest at the university. The students said that if there was some medical facility and doctors on the campus, Ashvini could have been saved.

A student from the history department said that each campus has a health center but there is no health centre on the south campus of the Telangana University. “The has been no health center or even a doctor since the establishment of the campus. The campus also lacks a fully equipped ambulance. When we brought Ashvini out, she was breathing for 10 minutes. If an ambulance would have arrived in time, the student would have been alive.”

Students accused the university authorities of being negligent. They further said that there are no facilities on the university campus. “When we joined the university, we pooled Rs 300 each with the seniors to clean the ground. We prepared for competitive exams, for which we needed to prioritise physical fitness. Hence, the ground is necessary. There are no street lights on the campus which makes it difficult for us to walk at night.”

The students demanded basic requirements including fully equipped ambulance, health center, a doctor, street light, lights in washrooms. The students said that they have written several complain letters to the management, “Every time we approach the authorities, they assure us of fixing the issues but nothing has been done so far. There is no clean drinking water or water cooler.”

The reason for Ashvini’s suicide remains unclear. Students alleged that such incidents have occurred on the campus in the past, leading to a demand for an ambulance, but the authorities did not pay heed to it.

The protesting students demanded that the vice chancellor address the lack of facilities on the campus.