Student ends life by jumping from sixth floor of building

Nagpur: A Chartered Accountancy (CA) student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a building here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Imambada area.

Harsh Amit Raja (21) who was pursuing CA intermediate course was apparently under stress due to academic pressure, said a police officer.

Around 2.30 am, he allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of his residential building.

He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on admission. Further probe is on.