Hyderabad: Degree student jumps to death in Miyapur

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a girl who was a degree student ended her life by jumping off a high-rise building at Miyapur on Tuesday night.

The deceased was a student of Nizam College in the city and a resident of Miyapur. She resided with her mother but for the last six months, she had been staying at the house of her grandparents at an apartment in Mathrusrinagar, Miyapur.

She reportedly appeared depressed on Tuesday after returning from college in the afternoon. The girl went on to the 20th floor of the building and leapt to death on the same night. She died on the spot, said the Miyapur police.

In a note purportedly written by her in a personal diary, she wrote that she was not willing to live and was upset with her life.

The police seized the diary and her mobile phone. A case has been booked and an investigation in underway.