Student jumps from school building in Telangana over harassment by teacher

The hostel staff did not inform anyone but instead took her to a private hospital for treatment.

Tabitha explains the incident to a police official

Hyderabad: A female student jumped from a school building in Telangana’s Vikarabad over alleged harassment by a teacher. The incident occurred on February 24; however, it came to light on Monday, March 3.

The girl is identified as Tabitha, a Class 10 student; she jumped from the first floor of the government social welfare hostel building in the Vikarabad district.

She broke her leg after falling from the building. The hostel staff did not inform anyone but instead took her to a private hospital for treatment.

The teachers threatened her, saying that if she told anyone, she would not be allowed to write the exams.

Following a complaint by Tabitha’s parents, the Vikarabad police registered a case in this matter and an investigation is underway. Several student groups are protesting over the incident.

In a video that has emerged on social media, the student is heard saying, “After the fall I learnt that my fingers were fractured. While taking me to the hospital, the teachers told me to say that I had a fall from the staircase. They hid facts from my parents regarding the incident.”

