Student’s death sparks rampage during exam in Bihar’s Samastipur.

Patna: Students of a college in Bihar’s Samastipur went on a rampage after a student died in an examination hall on Thursday.

The students of Sant Kabir College claimed that victim Amit Kumar collapsed inside the examination hall due to excessive heats and humid conditions.

He might have become a victim of dehydration as there was no drinking water and fans in the examination centre.

Amit Kumar, a student of BA first year, and was giving the examination of Hindi.

Following the incident, students vandalised college properties as they protested against the ill-equipped college administration.

Local police reached the venue and managed to restore normalcy after long negotiations.

Sant Kabir College is affiliated to the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhaga.

Following the student’s death, the university has cancelled the first and second paper of examination.

Local police sent the dead body for a post-mortem examination to find out the actual reason of death. “Dehydration could be the reason for his death but cardiac arrest cannot be ruled out,” said an officer of Samastipur district.

