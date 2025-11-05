Students Islamic Organisation condemns Telangana CM’s remarks

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) has strongly condemned the remark by Telangana Chief Minister that Muslims exist because of Congress and demanded his public apology.

The SIO termed as ‘deeply insulting’ and ‘divisive’ the remark that “Congress hai toh Musalman hai, Congress nahi toh aap kuch nahi” (Muslims exist because of Congress. You are nothing without Congress).

The Chief Minister reportedly made the remark while addressing an election meeting in Jubilee Hills constituency on Tuesday during the campaign for upcoming by-election.

The SIO’s Telangana unit said in a statement on Wednesday that it firmly believes that the strength and worth of any community rest upon its own principles and integrity, not on the favour or patronage of political powers.

“Such a remark is not only politically irresponsible but also a direct affront to the self-respect and dignity of the entire Muslim community,” it said.

The SIO said that this remark exposes a feudal and vote-bank mindset, and also reflects the erosion of democratic and moral values when a Chief Minister claims monopoly over the identity of an entire community.

The student organisation demanded that the Chief Minister immediately withdraw his words and issue a public apology for this ‘blatant attempt to undermine constitutional equality’.

“We also urge the Election Commission of India to take serious cognisance of such inflammatory and undemocratic remarks, which violate the spirit of free and fair elections,” it added.

KTR slams Revanth Reddy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao also reacted to CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks and said individuals and political parties should not be under the illusion that a person or a religion exists because of them.

“The Constitution of India establishes Freedom of Religion as a fundamental right to all its citizens. Thanks to Babasaheb Ambedkar, Freedom of Religion was ingrained in the soul of the Constitution under Articles 25 to 28. It is the Constitution of this great nation that allows individuals to profess, practice, and propagate their religion freely. India is declared a secular state in the Preamble. So! Individuals and political parties should come out of the illusion that a particular person, or religion exists because of them,” the BRS leader posted on ‘X’.

“Neither BJP, nor Congress can define our choices. It is the Constitution. Mr. Revanth Reddy, Stop making mockery of this great nation for your third rated political discourses,” Rama Rao added.