Students panic as 'black magic' items found at Telangana school
Students panic as 'black magic' items found at Telangana school (Screengrab: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Students at the tribal welfare government primary school in Balikunta, Kothagudem district, Telangana, were alarmed after discovering a rangoli design, turmeric, and other items resembling black magic rituals on the school grounds.

Villagers rushed to the school after being informed by the students and alerted police.

According to reports, the area was promptly cleaned as per official instructions, and classes continued as usual. Concerned villagers have urged authorities to install CCTV cameras or appoint a watchman to prevent such incidents.

