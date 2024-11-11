Hyderabad: ‘Black magic’ traces at Daira Mir Momin, AIMIM calls for action

Hyderabad: Signs of alleged black magic were found at the Daira Mir Momin at Sultan Shahi in the Old City on Sunday, November 10.

A picture of a woman was found attached to the glass bottle near the grave. As the news spread, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali reached the graveyard and inspected it.

Following the inspection, Ali interacted with the locals and authorities, asking them to come up with measures to prevent the grave from any such incidents in the future. While briefing the media regarding the incident, Ali said, “Based on a complaint from residents near Daira Mir Momin that a picture was tied to a glass and placed on the grave. The picture was tied to the glass similar to what happens in black magic.”

Ali further said that the security personnel, residents and authorities have been alerted regarding any further incidents. The CCTV cameras at a nearby office were switched off due to some renovation, hence the activity at the Daira Mir Momin couldn’t be captured.

Residents demanded that Daira Mir Momin be secured and locked, and Rs 70 lakh have been sanctioned for the construction of a compound wall. However, the construction of the wall was stalled due to resistance from the locals.

“We will hold a meeting with the locals and see to it that the graveyard is secured and no such incidents take place in the future,” said Ali, assuring the public. The police have been asked to increase the number of CCTV cameras around the graveyard for enhanced surveillance at the Daira Mir Momin.

The committee in charge of the graveyard has been asked to secure it at the earliest.

What is Daira Mir Momin

Daira Mir Momin is a cemetery built in the 16th century during the Qutb Shahi period, around the grave of Mir Momin Astarabadi, who was the minister of the Golconda Sultanate and the planner of Hyderabad.

It is said that he ordered camel loads of soil to be brought from Karbala and sprinkled it across the graveyard.