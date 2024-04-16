Traces of black magic found near KCR’s house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Purported signs of black magic or occult practice were found near Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and Telangana ex-chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s house at Nandi Nagar locality in Banjara Hills on Tuesday.

Black magic near KCR's house?!



Unidentified people reportedly performed occult worship in a vacant land next to KCR's house in Nandinagar pic.twitter.com/iXiebmnsph — Naveena (@TheNaveena) April 16, 2024

People in the area reportedly found lemons, voodoo doll, vermillion and turmeric traces and other material generally used to perform black magic rituals at an open plot located next to the residence of KCR.

As the news spread, local police officials reached the spot and sealed the site.

So far, there is no information on who performed the alleged black magic.