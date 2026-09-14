Students protest at AMU Women’s College over poor quality food

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University students on Monday, September 14, held a protest alleging that glass, nails, and stones were being served in the food at the Women’s College hostel.

A student told news agency ANI that the protest was triggered by the lack of responsibility taken about the issue even as students stopped eating at the hostel of AMU’s Abdullah Hall.

“A protest is being held over the issue of insects, plastic, hair, glass, nails, and stones being found in food served in the college hostel. No one is taking responsibility for this. Students have stopped eating at the hostel,” she said.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The student said they aren’t even eating the food, and yet some have fallen sick. “Students from all years-first, second, and others are protesting,” she said.

Also Read Telangana Police lathi-charge protesting polytechnic students

The student claimed that despite raising the issue with the warden, there has been no action, with no one taking responsibility. “We have repeatedly raised the issue with the warden, but the response we get is that things like plastic just ‘fell in’ due to the rainy season, as if plastic or fingernails just naturally fall into the food. No one is taking responsibility or admitting that the food quality is poor.”

Video shows proctorial staff using force against students

Videos of the protest, which began at 7 am, showed the proctorial team, along with Uttar Pradesh Police, shoving and using force against the female students.

Students said the staff forcefully pushed them and trampled them. “Yeh hamare saath badtameezi kar rahe hain, bohot zor se dhakka diya hai inhone. Hamari chappal toot gayi, bohot zor se dhakka mara hai (They are behaving rudely with us; they shoved us really hard. My slipper broke after they pushed us with force),” a student was heard saying.

Sharing a clip of the protest, Uttar Pradesh Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government of falsely promoting “Beti Bachao” campaign.

“The farce of Beti Bachao and the harassment of female students – this is the true law and order under the BJP government!” the post on X read.

बेटी बचाओ का ढोंग और छात्राओं पर प्रताड़ना, यही है भाजपा सरकार की असली कानून-व्यवस्था!



​अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी (AMU) के अब्दुल्ला हॉल में खराब और कीड़े वाला खाना मिलने पर जब सौ से ज्यादा छात्राएं न्याय की गुहार लगाने सड़क पर उतरीं, तो प्रॉक्टोरियल टीम ने उनकी बात सुनने के… pic.twitter.com/O1gXbntfIS — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) September 14, 2026

Speaking to the media, AMU Proctor Naveed Khan said at around 7.15 am, the university administration learned that the matter was related to the quality of the food. “We spoke to the Provost, and he informed us that 3-4 meetings had already been held with these students over the past 10 days.”

Khan said the food suggested by the students has been adopted, and improvements were introduced. “The actual matter is that the students are provided food for Rs 1,400. Even if there is any shortcoming, not even a single rupee is charged from these students.”