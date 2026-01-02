Students protest over no electricity in Sangareddy govt school

Hyderabad: Students of a government school in Telangana’s Sangareddy protested on Thursday, January 1, stating that there has been no electricity in the school for 10 days. They claimed that they are forced to go out of the premises to relieve themselves.

The incident occurred in the SC welfare school in the Nergapur area of Sangareddy district. Students have staged a sit-in on the road in protest, stating that there has been no electricity or drinking water for the past 10 days.

The students claimed that when they raise concerns with the warden, he beats them with slippers. In a video shared on social media, the students said, “There is no electricity here, we have to go out in the open to relieve ourselves.”

The students also said that they were served contaminated food containing worms and raised “Warden down down” slogans.

Previous incident

In December 2025, 60 students from two government schools suffered food poisoning after having dinner. Two separate food poisoning incidents were reported at different government schools in Hyderabad on December 12.

At Mandal Parishad Primary School, Chandra Naik Thanda, Madhapur, 102 students were served their mid-day meal by NGO Akshaya Patra. They were also served a seviyan kheer as a sweet, which reportedly caused 44 students to suffer vomiting.

At about 3:00 pm, they were rushed to the Kondapur government hospital for treatment. Six students were later shifted to Rainbow Hospital in Gachibowli for better treatment. According to the Madhapur police, all the admitted students were out of danger.