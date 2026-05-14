Students protest police ‘negligence’ in POCSO case against Bandi Bageerath

Hyderabad: The Students Federation of India (SFI) and other groups protested at the Medchal police station on Thursday, May 14, alleging negligence by police in handling the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bandi Sai Bageerath.

The protestors raised slogans such as “Bandi Bageerath must be arrested.” As the protest grew loud, the Medchal police detained a few agitators, including women.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) and other groups protested at the Medchal police station on Thursday, May 14, alleging negligence by police in handling the POCSO case against Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bandi Sai Bageerath.



The protestors raised… pic.twitter.com/bEJ62joqyC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 14, 2026

A video shared on social media showed the police taking the students away in vehicles.

Cyberabad police send teams to Delhi, Karimnagar

The protest in Medchal comes at a time when the Cyberabad police dispatched teams to Delhi and Karimnagar to search for Bageerath. The Union minister’s son was supposed to appear before the police on Wednesday, May 13, in connection with the POCSO case registered against him on May 8.

The Petbasheerabad police, which is investigating the case, sent a notice to Bageerath’s uncle on Wednesday, as that was the last location recorded by the accused’s phone.

Also Read Cyberabad police hunt Bandi Bageerath in Delhi over POCSO case

The accused wrote a letter to the Petbasheerabad SHO, seeking two days to appear before him. On May 12, the Union minister’s son approached the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court seeking an anticipatory bail in the POCSO case.

The vacation bench is set to hear the application on Thursday, where Bageerath’s lawyer will reportedly argue that the complainant is not a minor.