Cyberabad police hunt Bandi Bageerath in Delhi over POCSO case

Hyderabad: As Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bandi Sai Bageerath remains absconding in the POCSO case, the Cyberabad police on Thursday, May 14, dispatched teams to Delhi and Karimnagar to search for the accused.

The search operation was launched after Bageerath failed to appear before the police in connection with the case filed against him on May 8. The PetBahseerabad police, which is investigating the case, sent a notice to Bageerath’s uncle on Wednesday, since that was the last location of the accused’s phone.

The accused wrote a letter to the Petbasheerabad SHO, seeking two days time to appear before him. On May 12, the Union minister’s son approached the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court seeking an anticipatory bail in the POCSO case.

The vacation bench is set to hear the application on Thursday, where Bageerath’s lawyer will reportedly argue that the complainant is not a minor.

Posters have appeared in Karimnagar, claiming that Bageerath is absconding. They appealed to people to inform police if they find him.

Also Read POCSO FIR against Bandi Sanjay’s son in Hyderabad

The posters carry picture of Bageerath along with his father Bandi Sanjay, who is a Member of Parliament from Karimnagar.

Similar posters had come up in parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. It was not known who is behind these posters.

A video shared on social media showed several posters of the Union Minister and his son put up by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) student wing, BRSV. The posters printed in Telugu, which read that Bageerath is absconding, have been pasted in major areas near the residence.

A video shared on social media showed several posters of the Union Minister and his son put up by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) student wing, BRSV. The posters printed in Telugu, which read that Bageerath is absconding, have been pasted in major areas near the residence. pic.twitter.com/jf4eNjdXIp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 14, 2026

Case background

A report by The South First stated that, as per a senior police official, the FIR was registered at Pet Basheerabad Police Station in Hyderabad under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 11/12 of the POCSO Act.

The report further states that the complainant, a girl aged around 17, alleged that she was made to consume alcohol and then sexually assaulted at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on two separate occasions.

On the same day, Bageerath filed a complaint at the Two Town Police Station in Karimnagar.

In his complaint, the Karimnagar MP’s son named the minor girl and her parents, accusing them of intimidation and extortion.

In his complaint, Bageerath said he met the girl through common friends and that the two developed a friendly relationship over time, with the families socialising together and travelling to temples in Vijayawada, Arunachalam, and Tirumala.