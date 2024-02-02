Student’s suspension sparks protests, rallies at NIT Calicut

A day after NIT Calicut suspended one of its students for raising ‘India is not Hindu Rashtra’ banner on January 22, the day of consecration of Ram idol at Ayodhya temple, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) held a protest march against the move on Friday, January 2.

The march proceeded towards Kozhikode campus, raising slogans against the Dean and the Director, denouncing the action and claiming that the institute’s management was acting in accordance with the ‘Sangh Parivar agenda’.

A BTech final-year student, Vysakh Premkumar, was suspended from the NIT after he raised ‘India is not Rama Rajya’ banner.

Azadi slogans reverberate at NIT Calicut following the suspension of a student who protested against celebrations of Ram temple inauguration. #Kerala #NITCalicut pic.twitter.com/OT6MXkqCyZ — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) February 1, 2024

Congress-affiliate Kerala Students Union, also known as Fraternity, had earlier taken out a similar protest march, which resulted in scuffle with police.

SFI activists raised ‘Azadi‘ slogans when they attempted to get past the barricades put up at the college. Police used lathicharge to dispese the protesters and to take control of the situation.