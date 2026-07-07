Students used for voter list revision work in Belagavi village

Belagavi: Fresh controversy has erupted over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Karnataka after school students were allegedly engaged in voter enrolment-related work in Belagavi district.

Villagers of Maradimath were asked to assemble at a local school for the voter verification process. During the exercise, school students were assigned the task of filling up forms and affixing photographs on voter registration documents.

The alleged use of students for official election-related work has raised concerns over adherence to Election Commission guidelines and the involvement of minors in government administrative activities. The incident has sparked criticism from local residents, who questioned why trained election staff were not handling the documentation process. Authorities are yet to issue an official clarification on the matter.

The Election Commission has directed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to conduct door-to-door verification as part of the Special Intensive Revision-2026. However, reports from different parts of the state have pointed to irregularities in the implementation of the exercise. In some places, BLOs have reportedly been carrying out the process from temples, mosques and village community spaces instead of visiting households.