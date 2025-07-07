Sub-registrar office in Telangana locked after non-payment of rent

According to reports, the rent of the building had been due since 2022.

Hyderabad: The sub registrar office of Abdullahpurmet in Rangareddy district which had been operating in an rented building was locked up by the owner on Monday, July 7, after non-payment of dues.

According to reports, the rent of the building had been due since 2022. The owner of the building, frustrated over non-compliance by the officials, finally decided to lock up the office on Monday.

With registration services coming to a halt, people are expressing dismay over having to return without completing their transactions.

