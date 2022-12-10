‘Subhan Allah,’ Gauahar Khan reacts to DJ Khaled’s Umrah video

Mumbai: American DJ, rapper and record producer Khaled Mohammed Khaled aka DJ Khaled is currently in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Calling his journey ‘the most beautiful’, the musician shared a video of his Islamic pilgrimage and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. The Grammy Award-winner said that the moment he walked into Mecca, his eyes welled up.

Khaled’s caption read: “The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes Tears of joy my whole life I wanted to go to MECCA TO PRAY AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO ALLAH I prayed for the world for more love more life more more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!! It so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here GOD DID !!!!!!! Bless up my brother@miketyson.”

His video garnered lakhs of likes and thousands of comments. Indian actress Gauahar Khan is among many celebrities who reacted to DJ Khaled’s emotional video from his Umrah.

Taking to Twitter, the Tandav actress wrote, “Subhan Allah! Stars, Non stars , working class, or whatever classes the World segregates us in, in Makkah ALL are equal, simply common men with the love n tears for the almighty! No classes here. All humankind follow the same path around the kabah the same way. No exceptions.”

Subhan Allah ! Stars , Non stars , working class , or whatever classes the World segregates us in , in Makkah ALL are equal,simply common men with the love n tears for the almighty! No classes here . All humankind follow the same path around the kabah the same way . No exceptions https://t.co/uLX183KSaR — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 10, 2022

DJ Khaled also posted a picture with American Boxer Mike Tyson from Mecca on Instagram. He wrote, “We on our way to MECCA GOD DID! Bless up my brother@miketysonand father of Tyson. More love more blessings more life GOD IS THE GREATEST!”

Reportedly, Mike converted to Islam while spending time in prison in 1992.

Speaking about Gauahar Khan, the Bigg Boss 7 winner too performed her first-ever Umrah with husband Zaid Darbar in April this year during Ramzan.