Subhash Ghai teases new musical magic with A R Rahman

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to social media to tease an exciting new musical collaboration with maestro A. R. Rahman.

Sharing a heartfelt note about their creative bond, Ghai hinted at something magical in the works. On Wednesday, the director took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo featuring him and Rahman. Alongside the photo, Subhash wrote, “The Magic of music happens only when divine creative soul -mutual love n true passion in search of excellence happens I agree with Rahman. My great friend too When we both meet – our souls speak. Nothing but music Let’s see what are we upto now? But only the magic I trust @arrahman @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd.”

Subhash Ghai and A. R. Rahman have teamed up on multiple Bollywood projects over the years, including notable films like “Taal,” “Kisna” and “Yuvvraaj.” Among these, “Taal” stands out for its iconic and timeless music, which continues to be celebrated even today.

Last year, Rahman and Ghai made headlines as they came together in Mumbai for a special screening of “Taal,” celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary. The event not only paid tribute to the musical masterpiece but also drew attention when the filmmaker revealed that Rahman had received only the ‘minimum fees’ for his work on the iconic soundtrack.

In response, the National Award-winning composer had reportedly smiled and opted not to delve into the topic, simply saying, “Let’s not go there!”

On the professional front, the filmmaker had announced his new project on social media. On June 30, Subhash posted a picture of Riteish Deshmukh and captioned it, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under mukta arts. A classic beauty. Can u guess the name of this beautiful girl ? Please do write (sic).”

The photo appeared to be from the 2006 comedy “Apna Sapna Money Money,” where Riteish portrayed a conman who disguised himself in women’s clothing as part of his plan.