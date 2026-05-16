Submerged Sri Narayanaswamy temple reappears as KRS water level drops.

Mandya: The historic Krishna Raja Sagara Dam reservoir is witnessing a steady decline in water levels, leading to the reappearance of the submerged Sri Narayanaswamy Temple after nearly three years.

The ancient temple, located in the backwaters near Bore Ananduru village close to the KRS reservoir, has once again become visible as water levels continue to recede due to reduced rainfall and falling storage levels in the dam. The temple had previously surfaced in 2019 and again in 2023, attracting attention from local residents and history enthusiasts.

According to locals, the Sri Narayanaswamy temple was originally situated in one of the villages that went underwater during the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam. While the main structure was submerged after the reservoir was formed, portions of the temple, including the gopuram and stone pillars, still remain intact beneath the water.

Residents say Sri Narayanaswamy is regarded as the family deity by people from nearly ten surrounding villages. During the relocation of villages caused by the dam project decades ago, the primary idol of the deity was shifted to Majjigepura village, where a new temple was later constructed. Daily rituals and worship are currently being performed there.

The reappearance of the old temple structure has once again drawn people to the region, with many villagers visiting the site to witness the remnants of the submerged shrine emerging from the reservoir waters.

Concern over KRS reservoir water levels

Local residents have also expressed concern over the rapid fall in water levels at the KRS reservoir, which serves as a major lifeline for the Old Mysuru region. Farmers in nearby areas say that reduced rainfall and declining water storage have affected agricultural activities in the backwater region, where cultivation is often taken up when water recedes.

Villagers fear that if water levels continue to drop at the present rate, the region could face shortages in the coming months. The falling reservoir levels have become a matter of concern for both agriculture and drinking water supply across parts of southern Karnataka.

Apart from the temple, two ancient stone idols identified locally as “Eeranna” and “Sooranna” have also surfaced near the forest region adjoining Kaggali near Bore Ananduru village. The sculptures reportedly contain carvings depicting worship of Lord Shiva along with other intricate figures.

Locals said inscriptions in old Kannada script are visible on the stones, although much of the writing has become faded due to continuous submersion under water for several years.

Elders in the village believe the stone structures may have been installed during the construction of a smaller embankment or water barrier in the elevated backwater region to regulate river flow and water storage.

Renewed interest

The resurfacing of these submerged historical structures has sparked renewed interest in the region’s forgotten heritage and the villages that disappeared following the construction of the KRS dam.

Historians and locals alike say the structures offer a glimpse into the cultural and religious history that once flourished in the area before it went underwater decades ago.