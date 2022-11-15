Sudanese national detained for trafficking drugs in Hyderabad

Seven people who were buying the drug from him have been identified by the police.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 15th November 2022 7:28 pm IST
UP woman held for keeping missing minor with her
Representational image

Hyderabad: A Sudanese national was detained on Tuesday by officials from the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) and Falaknuma police after they allegedly found 12 grams of MDMA in his possessions.

Mohammed Yagoub Mohamed, 31, a Bengaluru resident who was detained, was previously living in Hyderabad but later relocated after the police increased their surveillance of narcotics dealers.

Also Read
Hyderabad: PVR Cinemas called out for overpriced popcorn

Yagoub was carrying the illegal substance from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and delivering it to Mohammad Obaid Saleh Al Katheri, who was detained by the Falaknuma police at the beginning of this month. The individual was reselling it to locals in order to get money, according to DCP (HNEW) Gummi Chakravarthy.

Seven people who were buying the drug from them have been identified by the police, and they are working to find a few more people who were doing the same.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button