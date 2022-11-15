Sudanese national detained for trafficking drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Sudanese national was detained on Tuesday by officials from the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) and Falaknuma police after they allegedly found 12 grams of MDMA in his possessions.

Mohammed Yagoub Mohamed, 31, a Bengaluru resident who was detained, was previously living in Hyderabad but later relocated after the police increased their surveillance of narcotics dealers.

Also Read Hyderabad: PVR Cinemas called out for overpriced popcorn

Yagoub was carrying the illegal substance from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and delivering it to Mohammad Obaid Saleh Al Katheri, who was detained by the Falaknuma police at the beginning of this month. The individual was reselling it to locals in order to get money, according to DCP (HNEW) Gummi Chakravarthy.

Seven people who were buying the drug from them have been identified by the police, and they are working to find a few more people who were doing the same.