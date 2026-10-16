Sudha Yadav sworn in as Karnataka Governor

She replaced Thaawar Chand Gehlot, who had been holding the office since July 11, 2021.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Sudha Yadav sworn in as Karnataka Governor during a formal ceremony with officials and traditional attire.
In this image posted on Oct. 16, 2026, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Justice Vibhu Bakhru administers the oath of office and secrecy to Karnataka Governor-designate Sudha Yadav. (@drsudhayadav/X via PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Sudha Yadav was sworn in as the Governor of Karnataka on Friday, October 16.

She replaced Thaawar Chand Gehlot, who had been holding the office since July 11, 2021.

Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Vibhu Bakhru administered the oath of office to her at an event held at Lok Bhavan, the Governor’s House.

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State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh read out the Warrant of Appointment. After the swearing-in, the new governor received the guard of honour.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his cabinet colleagues, senior administrative and police officials were present on the occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Kargil war widow and BJP leader Sudha Yadav, 61, as the new Governor of Karnataka.

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Yadav, a former MP and member of the BJP’s parliamentary board, is Karnataka’s second woman governor after V S Ramadevi, who held office from December 1999 to August 2002.

Yadav holds a doctorate in Chemistry from IIT Roorkee.

Following the death of her husband, BSF Deputy Commandant Sukhbir Singh Yadav, in the 1999 Kargil War, she joined the BJP.

She contested and won the 1999 Lok Sabha election from Mahendragarh and remained an MP till 2004

She was also a member of the National Commission for Backward Classes from 2019 to 2022.

She became a member of the BJP’s parliamentary board in August 2022.

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