Sudha Yadav’s swearing-in as Karnataka Governor on October 15

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to have a new Governor, with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Sudha Yadav scheduled to take the oath of office at Lok Bhavan on Friday morning, October 16. Yadav has been appointed to replace Thawarchand Gehlot, whose tenure ended after about five years in the constitutional post.

A former Lok Sabha member, Yadav is part of the BJP Parliamentary Board and has been associated with the party’s senior leadership. She holds a PhD in chemistry and is the wife of a soldier who was killed in the Kargil War.

Yadav is expected to arrive in Bengaluru at 6.45 pm on Thursday, October 15. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Director General and Inspector General of Police MA Saleem and Greater Bengaluru Authority (CBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao are expected to receive her at HAL airport.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 10 am on October 16 at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan. The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court will administer the oath to Yadav, formally marking the start of her tenure as Governor.

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Preparations for the event have been completed at Lok Bhavan. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, state ministers, BJP leaders and several other dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony.

The appointment follows the conclusion of Gehlot’s term. Lok Bhavan organised a farewell for the outgoing Governor on Wednesday, October 14, at its banquet hall in Bengaluru. Officials and staff members gathered to acknowledge his service and convey their good wishes.

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot said he considered it a privilege to have served Karnataka. He said his time in the state had helped him learn from its people and their affection. He also maintained that he had discharged his responsibilities with sincerity and honesty in the interest of the public.

Gehlot expressed his gratitude to the officials and employees of Lok Bhavan, as well as colleagues who had extended their cooperation during his tenure. The farewell marked the end of his assignment in Karnataka.

With Yadav scheduled to take the oath on Friday, attention has turned to the formal transition at Lok Bhavan. Her appointment brings an experienced political figure with parliamentary and academic credentials to the Governor’s office. The swearing-in ceremony will be the first formal engagement of her new role in Karnataka.