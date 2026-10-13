Dr Sudha Yadav appointed Karnataka Governor

Bengaluru: Former Member of Parliament and senior BJP leader Dr Sudha Yadav has been appointed the new Governor of Karnataka, according to an announcement issued by the President on Monday, October 12. With the appointment, she becomes the second woman to serve as Governor of the state.

Yadav, a prominent BJP leader with a background in parliamentary politics and organisational responsibilities, hails from Haryana. She was born on October 16, 1965, in Motla Kalan village in Rewari district. She pursued higher education at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, where she obtained an MSc degree. She also holds a PhD in Chemistry.

Her entry into public life was shaped by a personal tragedy. Her husband, Sukhbir Singh Yadav, served as a deputy commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF) and was killed during the 1999 Kargil War. Following his death, Sudha Yadav became increasingly involved in public affairs and subsequently established herself in politics.

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She represented the Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency in Haryana as a BJP candidate. Her political standing grew after she defeated Congress leader Rao Inderjit Singh in the 1999 parliamentary election, marking a significant moment in her electoral career.

Apart from her parliamentary experience, Yadav has held important positions within the BJP. She was appointed in charge of the party’s OBC Morcha in 2015. In August 2022, she was inducted into the BJP Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee, two important bodies involved in the party’s organisational and electoral decision-making.

Yadav is also noted for being the only woman on the BJP Parliamentary Board following the death of senior party leader Sushma Swaraj, according to the profile provided in the report.

Her appointment as Karnataka Governor brings an experienced political figure with a scientific academic background to the constitutional office. As Governor, she will occupy a position that involves constitutional responsibilities, including overseeing the functioning of the state government within the framework of the Constitution.

Yadav’s journey from Haryana to national politics, shaped by personal loss, parliamentary experience and responsibilities within the BJP, forms the backdrop to her new assignment in Karnataka.