HC gives interim bail to KPSC scam accused Basavaraj Kannale

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Kannale, an accused in the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam, has secured conditional interim bail from the Karnataka High Court to attend his newborn child’s naming ceremony in Bidar.

Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty’s bench on Sunday, October 11, permitted Kannale to travel to Bidar between October 15 and October 20. The court directed the police to escort him during the journey and ensure his return after the family event.

Kannale had approached the court seeking temporary relief on humanitarian grounds. His counsel, senior advocate Arun Shyam, submitted that Kannale’s wife had recently given birth and that the naming ceremony of their 12-day-old child was scheduled to take place during the proposed visit.

The defence requested the court to grant him bail for approximately one week to enable him to participate in the ceremony. The prosecution, however, opposed unconditional relief.

Special Public Prosecutor B.N. Jagadeesh, representing the state, argued that Kannale had allegedly collected money from several candidates in connection with government recruitment. He submitted that the court should impose strict safeguards if the accused was allowed to leave for Bidar.

After hearing both sides, the court granted interim bail subject to conditions. The police have been directed to escort Kannale to Bidar and bring him back, according to the order.

The allegations against Kannale stem from an investigation into suspected irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers. A notification for the posts was issued in 2024, and investigators allegedly uncovered dealings involving candidates seeking appointments.

According to the allegations emerging from the probe, Kannale had allegedly negotiated payments with more than 15 candidates and planned to charge around Rs 80 lakh for each post. He is suspected of collecting approximately Rs 1.50 crore in advance from the candidates.

Investigators have alleged that Rs 1.30 crore was subsequently handed over in cash to IAS officer Gangwar. The suspected movement of funds is being examined as part of the wider investigation into the recruitment process.

Focus also on banking transactions

The probe has also focused on banking transactions. According to the reported findings, Rs 80 lakh was deposited into the Om Shri Lakshmi Souharda Cooperative Bank. Investigators are also examining alleged transfers to accounts associated with Gangwar’s relatives.

The reported transactions include Rs 10.94 lakh deposited into the account of Gangwar’s brother and Rs 15.39 lakh into the account of his sister-in-law. Investigators are scrutinising these transactions to determine their connection, if any, with the alleged recruitment-related payments.

The Enforcement Directorate is continuing its investigation into the suspected financial dealings. Former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and commission member Geetha have also been arrested in the case, as the investigation expands to examine the alleged involvement of others.