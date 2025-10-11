Hyderabad is all set for another lively weekend filled with music, art, and adventure. As the October breeze cools the city, event spaces and open-air venues are buzzing with everything from Sufi concerts and live DJ nights to outdoor camping and creative art workshops.

Whether you want to dance the night away, spend a quiet afternoon painting, or escape into nature for a night under the stars, the city has something for every mood. Siasat.com brings you the best events to make your October 11-12 weekend fun, musical and memorable.

Best events happening in Hyderabad October 2025

1. Armaan Malik Live

The musical heartthrob returns to Hyderabad with his biggest hits. Great for couples and music lovers.

When: Saturday, 11 October

Where: Boulder Hills, Gachibowli

Price: Rs.900 onwards

2. Sufi Bolly with Rupali

A perfect mix of Sufi and Bollywood music led by singer Rupali. Expect a lively crowd, soulful vibes and a night full of melody.

When: Saturday, 11 October

Where: Studio XO Bar, Jubilee Hills

Price: Rs.999 onwards

3. Camping Nightout at Rocksport

Spend a night under the stars with bonfire, games, dinner and tent stay, a perfect short getaway for families and friends.

When: 11–12 October

Where: Rocksport, near Deshmukhi Village

Price: Rs.1,600 onwards

4. Death By Laughter Ft. Vivek Muralidharan

Enjoy this standup comedy with a mix of history and politics and latest trends.

When : 11 October

Where : The Comedy Theatre.

5. Glass Painting Workshop & Brunch at Akan

Paint your own glass art while enjoying a delicious brunch perfect for a creative Sunday.

When: Sunday, 12 October, 12:00 PM onward

Where: Akan Café, Hyderabad

Price: Rs.999 onwards

6. Mangli Live Concert

Folk star Mangli lights up the stage with her powerful Telangana beats.

When: Saturday, 11 October

Where: Akan, Hyderabad

Price: Rs.599 onwards

7. Board Games : The Game Of Connections

Looking for a fun break? Come solo or bring your friends for an evening of board game fun. Choose from four classics Chess, UNO, Sequence, & Catan.



When: 11October

Where: The Chocolate Room Cafe

Price: Rs.499

8. Madhubani Painting Art Workshop

Discover the beauty of traditional Indian art in this hands-on Madhubani workshop.

When: 11–26 October

Where: PizzaExpress, Hyderabad

Price: Rs.1,199 onwards

9. Swiftopia – A Taylor Swift Album Celebration

Calling all Swifties. Celebrate Taylor’s eras with themed décor, music and sing-along fun.

When: 11–12 October

Where: Venue to be announced

Price: Rs.499 onwards

10. Ft. Ram Miyarala at Grease Monkey

Ram Miriyala Live, setting the stage on fire with his electrifying performance and soulful hit.

When : 11 October

Where : The Grease Monkey, Hyderabad

Price : Rs.199

Weekend Tips