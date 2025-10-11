Hyderabad is all set for another lively weekend filled with music, art, and adventure. As the October breeze cools the city, event spaces and open-air venues are buzzing with everything from Sufi concerts and live DJ nights to outdoor camping and creative art workshops.
Whether you want to dance the night away, spend a quiet afternoon painting, or escape into nature for a night under the stars, the city has something for every mood. Siasat.com brings you the best events to make your October 11-12 weekend fun, musical and memorable.
Best events happening in Hyderabad October 2025
1. Armaan Malik Live
The musical heartthrob returns to Hyderabad with his biggest hits. Great for couples and music lovers.
- When: Saturday, 11 October
- Where: Boulder Hills, Gachibowli
- Price: Rs.900 onwards
2. Sufi Bolly with Rupali
A perfect mix of Sufi and Bollywood music led by singer Rupali. Expect a lively crowd, soulful vibes and a night full of melody.
- When: Saturday, 11 October
- Where: Studio XO Bar, Jubilee Hills
- Price: Rs.999 onwards
3. Camping Nightout at Rocksport
Spend a night under the stars with bonfire, games, dinner and tent stay, a perfect short getaway for families and friends.
- When: 11–12 October
- Where: Rocksport, near Deshmukhi Village
- Price: Rs.1,600 onwards
4. Death By Laughter Ft. Vivek Muralidharan
Enjoy this standup comedy with a mix of history and politics and latest trends.
- When : 11 October
- Where : The Comedy Theatre.
5. Glass Painting Workshop & Brunch at Akan
Paint your own glass art while enjoying a delicious brunch perfect for a creative Sunday.
- When: Sunday, 12 October, 12:00 PM onward
- Where: Akan Café, Hyderabad
- Price: Rs.999 onwards
6. Mangli Live Concert
Folk star Mangli lights up the stage with her powerful Telangana beats.
- When: Saturday, 11 October
- Where: Akan, Hyderabad
- Price: Rs.599 onwards
7. Board Games : The Game Of Connections
- Looking for a fun break? Come solo or bring your friends for an evening of board game fun. Choose from four classics Chess, UNO, Sequence, & Catan.
- When: 11October
- Where: The Chocolate Room Cafe
- Price: Rs.499
8. Madhubani Painting Art Workshop
Discover the beauty of traditional Indian art in this hands-on Madhubani workshop.
- When: 11–26 October
- Where: PizzaExpress, Hyderabad
- Price: Rs.1,199 onwards
9. Swiftopia – A Taylor Swift Album Celebration
Calling all Swifties. Celebrate Taylor’s eras with themed décor, music and sing-along fun.
- When: 11–12 October
- Where: Venue to be announced
- Price: Rs.499 onwards
10. Ft. Ram Miyarala at Grease Monkey
Ram Miriyala Live, setting the stage on fire with his electrifying performance and soulful hit.
- When : 11 October
- Where : The Grease Monkey, Hyderabad
- Price : Rs.199
Weekend Tips
- Book tickets early; most events sell out fast.
- Check traffic updates before heading to Jubilee Hills or HITEC City.
- Carry a light jacket for night shows or camping.
- Follow event pages for last-minute venue changes.