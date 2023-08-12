Suhana Khan faces backlash for helping needy: Netizens reactions

Mumbai: Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is making headlines not only for her upcoming Bollywood debut, but also for her compassionate nature. She recently gained attention for a touching moment that occurred as she was leaving an event with her mother, Gauri Khan, designer Falguni Peacock, and Tanaaz Bhatia.

Suhana’s Kind Gesture

On August 12, 2023, as Suhana Khan was leaving the event, she was surrounded by paparazzi. A beggar approached her in the midst of the chaos, asking for money and food. Suhana offered her assistance and handed some money to the needy person before hurrying to her car.

Mixed reactions on social media

Many online users were moved by Suhana’s selfless act. While some praised her humility and compassion, others resorted to trolling. Some netizens reacted to her actions by mentioning her father’s wealth. The disparate responses revealed the various perspectives on Suhana’s action.

Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a needy person demonstrates her caring nature and willingness to assist.

As she prepares to enter the world of Bollywood, her actions on and off the screen continue to captivate both fans and critics. The incident also highlights the contrasting perspectives that emerge in the age of social media in response to celebrity actions.