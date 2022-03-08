Suhana Khan offers a glimpse of her room inside Mannat [Photo]

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently offered a glimpse of their home life that featured her little brother AbRam Khan.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Suhana shared a new picture in which AbRam could be seen leaning on a carpet in front of the bed while playing a video game on a tablet, with his back towards the camera.

(Image Source: Suhana Khan Instagram)

Their furry friend, a pet dog who was relaxing on a lounger nearby, added an extra element of cuteness to the picture. The bedroom they were in opened up to a serene view of the sea from the balcony.

Suhana, who is 21-year-old, had recently made headlines after she attended a cricket event with her brother Aryan Khan. The brother-sister duo was seen representing their father at the event. She also recently completed her studies in New York.

Reportedly, Suhana is now focussing on acting and might make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial ‘The Archies’.