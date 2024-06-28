Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured BF in London, video leaked

Mumbai: Rumors have been swirling for some time that Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, are dating. The two have been spotted together on several occasions, fueling speculation about their relationship.

And now, adding more fuel to the rumors, Suhana and Agastya were seen partying at a nightclub in London. A video has been leaked by someone on X has gone viral. In the short clip, the pair can be seen together at the nightclub. Suhana is reportedly in London for a film shoot. They were reportedly attending the birthday party of friend.

So apparently Khans fam is still in London. Suhana from last night #SuhanaKhan pic.twitter.com/eyDcEBPdQ1 — •Just• | viciouslady (@jviciouslady) June 27, 2024

Despite all these speculations, neither Suhana nor Agastya have confirmed or denied the dating rumors.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their acting debut together in the 2023 teen musical comedy “The Archies.”

On the professional front, Suhana Khan is preparing for her first feature film. She will team up with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, for her next project, titled “King.” Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda will soon be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s “Ikkis” alongside Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat.