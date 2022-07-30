Suicide bomb blast rocks Kabul during T20 match at sports stadium

New Delhi: At least four people were injured in an explosion suspected to be a “suicide bombing” attack at the Kabul International Stadium during a domestic T20 league cricket match played in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Friday, police said.

The explosion occurred during the 22nd league cricket match of the Shpagize Cricket League played between two domestic franchise clubs — Pamir Zalmi and Band-e-Amir Dragons — at the Alokoje Kabul International Cricket Ground, according to eyewitnesses.

The bomb explosion took place where the spectators sat in the cricket stands while the match was played.

However, cricket players from both the teams were quickly taken inside a bunker. UN officials were also present at the stadium when the alleged suicide attack took place.

The Kabul Police Headquarters confirmed the incident but no casualties have been reported so far.

Terrorist attacks have taken place in the Afghan capital since the Taliban-led government came to power in August 2021, and several religious monuments and places have recently been targeted by the Islamic State group members.

Another suicide blast in June was followed by a bomb blast near the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul earlier this week in July, when the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked the Gurdwara, claiming the lives of dozens of Sikhs and Taliban members.