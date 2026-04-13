Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana offers secure returns for girl child future

Government-backed investment schemes continue to hold the market, particularly when it comes to saving money for a girl child.

The Government of India has designed several schemes aimed at securing the future of the girl child that are not only secure but also assure good returns.

One of the schemes extended to citizens through post offices is the Kanya Sukanya Yojana (KSY), also known as Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. The scheme offers attractive interest rates and helps in tax saving, making it a best option for a girl child’s future.

What is Kanya Sukanya Yojana

Kanya Sukanya Yojana is a central government savings scheme that allows parents or legal guardians to open an account in the name of a girl child. The account for the scheme can be opened at any post office branch in the country.

Girls aged 10 years or below are eligible to open an account under the scheme. Once opened, investments or deposits can be made for a period of 15 years, while the account matures after completing 21 years from the date of opening.

Investment limits and eligibility

Under the scheme, individuals can deposit a minimum of Rs. 250 in a financial year. The maximum annual investment allowed is Rs. 1.5 lakh per account per year. The scheme is flexible for families of various income levels and allows higher investments for those seeking to invest higher amounts to get maximum long-term returns.

Interest rate and return potential

The current interest rate stands at 8.2 percent per annum. This is among the highest interest rates offered under government-backed savings schemes in the country. The interest amount is calculated annually and credited to the account directly. It would help build a good fund for marriage or higher studies on maturity if contributions are made regularly without any interruption.

Understanding the maturity rules

Although the account matures after 21 years, deposits are required only for the first 15 years. After that, the account continues to earn interest until maturity, even if no further deposits are made. Deposits should be made before April 5 each year to maximize interest benefits.

How a Rs 71 lakh corpus is built

To gain the maximum benefit from the KSY scheme, an investor needs to deposit Rs. 1.5 lakh every year for 15 consecutive years. This results in a total investment of Rs. 22.5 lakh over the contribution period. With the current interest rate of 8.2 percent, the maturity amount can reach approximately Rs. 71,82,119.

Why parents are choosing this scheme

The scheme, if availed, provides financial discipline, long-term security, and peace of mind without exposure to market risks.

For families seeking guaranteed returns and structured savings, this post office scheme continues to stand out as a reliable investment option.