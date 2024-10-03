Sukesh Chandrasekhar to distribute 10 Thar Roxx, 100 iPhone16 Pro to Jacqueline’s fans

Mumbai: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is at it again. After he promised IPhone-15 pro to 100 “lucky winners”, he has now declared to give out 10 units of the 4WD off-road SUV Thar Roxx and 100 IPhone 16 Pro to the fans of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sukesh recently floated a letter for Jacqueline, and spoke about doling out prizes. He wrote in the letter, “For all the lovely People out there, especially Jackie’s fans, I am offering the lucky 100, Supporting Storm Rider, Song, 10 Mahindra Thar Roxx and 100 IPhone 16 Pro”.

The reason behind this exercise is to make Jacqueline’s new song ‘Stormrider’ a big hit, far bigger than her last song ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ which became an instant viral hit.

He further mentioned, “Now this time we up the game, guys. Jackie has put so much of hard work and efforts for you guys in the track ‘Stormrider’, I want all of you to make ‘Stormrider’ a bigger hit than ‘Yimmy Yimmy’”.

He then laid out the course of action for all fans to watch the song, subscribe to the actress’s channel and to increase the engagement on her channel. He set the target of 100 million views on the song, and shared that the draw will be announced on the occasion of Diwali.

“Top 90 Winners will get a Brand New IPhone 16 Pro. Total 100 Winners will be selected. All the above prizes announced are given by me on personal level, and Thar Roxx Winners, all the Tax and Registration will be borne by me including the Cost fully of Thar Roxx”, he added.

Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrasekhar continues to be in jail. He was recently granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a case in which he was arrested nine years ago. However, the conman is still to get bail in a few other cases registered against him.