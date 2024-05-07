Sultan-ul-Uloom Junior College offers tuition fee discount to meritorious students

Hyderabad: Sultan-ul-Uloom Junior College, located in the MJ Engineering College Campus, is offering tuition fee discounts for meritorious students who have scored a GPA of 9.5 or higher.

Students who have scored 9.5 or 9.6 GPA in the recently concluded SSC examination will receive a 25 percent discount on tuition fees.

Furthermore, the management has decided to offer a 50 percent discount on tuition fees for those students who have scored a GPA of 9.7 or higher.

The college boasts 30 years of excellence, has students who secured four ranks among the top 10 in the state.

Toppers of the college

Soyaba Tabassum of the college scored 430 marks in BPC I year, securing the fourth rank in the state, while Nousheen of BPC I year scored 433 marks and Afiya Saif of MEC I year scored 491 marks, securing the fifth rank in their respective groups.

Additionally, Ruqayya Noorul Huda of MPC II year secured the 987 marks and emerged in the state’s top 10th scorers.

Moreover, 76 students of the college scored 90 percent and above marks, and 110 students secured 80 percent and above marks in the recently concluded intermediate examination.

The college which is located in the heart of the city offers MPC, BPC, and CEC programs.

Situated on Road Number 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the college has separate sections for girls and provides separate bus facilities for boys and girls.

Interested candidates can contact 040-23280262, +919948663871 or visit the college.