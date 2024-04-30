Telangana SSC exam results declared

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana today declared the results of the SSC exam, which began last month and concluded in the first week of April.

This year, the pass percentage in the state was 91.31. Among the districts, Nirmal topped the state with a 99.09 pass percentage.

Over 5 lakh students registered for the exams

For the SSC exams, 5,08,385 students registered themselves, which were conducted in 2,676 centers across Telangana.

For the smooth conduct of the examinations, 2,676 chief superintendents and 2,676 departmental officers, along with 30,000 invigilators, were deployed.

To monitor the examination and curb malpractices, 144 flying squad teams were also deployed.

How to download Telangana SSC exam results?

The SSC exam results can be downloaded from the portal of the Directorate of Government Examination (click here).

They can also be downloaded from the following websites: