Summer 2025: Hyderabadis and their love for Aab Shola drink

Hyderabad is no stranger to scorching summers, but this year, the heat has arrived earlier than expected. As quoted by TOI, Telangana Development Planning Society’s YV Rama Rao stated that the city is set to see the hottest February, with temperatures likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius.

While cool drinks and sharbats flood the markets during the summer months, nothing beats the traditional cooling solutions Hyderabadis have relied on for generations. One such classic remedy is Aab Shola, a tangy and spiced raw mango drink that has stood the test of time.

For many, Aab Shola is not just a drink but its summer vacations bottled up in a glass. One sip of this cooler takes most Hyderabadis back to their nani ka ghar where countless lazy afternoons were spent chilling by the cooler.

Siasat.com delves deeper to understand what makes Aab Shola the quiet hero of Hyderabadi summers.

Unveiling Aab Shola

The name Aab Shola is as distinct as the drink itself. In Urdu, ‘aab’ means water, and ‘shola’ refers to fire, which likely represents the intense heat Hyderabad experiences in summer.

Traditionally, Aab Shola was prepared by roasting raw mangoes over an open flame until their skins were charred. This method gave the drink a smoky flavour. Once cooled, the charred skin was removed and the pulp was extracted. This pulp was then blended with sugar, black salt, roasted cumin powder and black pepper to create a flavourful concentrate.

In the current day, it is prepared by blending boiled raw mango pulp with a mix of spices like cumin, black salt and chilli powder. Some variations also include ingredients such as mint, lemon or soda. It is often made in large batches, stored in chilled containers and served cold.

What makes it important?

Aab Shola is a quintessential part of Hyderabad’s summer identity. It not only brings a sense of community and relief from the heat but also offers nutritional benefits. The raw mangoes used in the drink are known for their cooling properties, helping to regulate body temperature during the hot months. Coupled with spices like cumin and back salt, it aids digestion and boosts immunity, making it a hydrating and healthful summer essential.

Have you ever tried Aab Shola? Comment below.