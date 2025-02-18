Summer 2025: List of 5 hill stations under 700 km from Hyderabad

With summer just beginning, now is the perfect time to plan a getaway before the crowds pour in and prices at hill stations skyrocket. If you’re looking for a quick escape from Hyderabad’s rising temperatures, several scenic hill stations in neighboring states offer cool climates, lush greenery, and a refreshing change of pace—all within 700 km. From misty coffee estates to charming colonial retreats, Siasat.com has curated a list of five hill stations that promise a relaxing summer break.

1. Chikmagalur

Nestled in the heart of Karnataka‘s coffee country, Chikmagalur is a charming hill station renowned for its lush coffee plantations and mist-covered hills. It offers a refreshing escape with scenic landscapes and opportunities for outdoor activities like trekking, coffee plantation tours and birdwatching. Don’t miss visiting the Mullayanagiri Peak, the highest point in Karnataka, or the serene Hebbe Falls. Whether you’re hiking through the Western Ghats or enjoying a peaceful stay in one of the many coffee estates, Chikmagalur promises a tranquil retreat from the summer heat.

Distance: It is located 650 km from Hyderabad.

Chikmagalur (Image Source: X)

2. Yercaud

Located in Tamil Nadu’s Eastern Ghats, Yercaud is a serene hill station known for its pleasant climate, beautiful orchards and tranquil lakes. The Yercaud Lake is perfect for boating while the Killiyur Falls offers a quiet retreat amidst nature. Explore the scenic viewpoints at Shevaroy Hills or hike to the top of Pagoda Point for panoramic views of the surrounding valleys. Yercaud is an ideal destination for those seeking a peaceful escape surrounded by natural beauty.

Distance: Yercaud is around 700 km from Hyderabad.

Yercaud (Image Source: Instagram)

3. Vanjangi Hills

Vanjangi Hills, located in Andhra Pradesh near Paderu, offers stunning landscapes and a cool, misty climate. Often referred to as one of the hidden gems of Andhra Pradesh, this hill station is perfect for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike. Explore the tribal culture of the region and trek through the dense forests to reach breathtaking viewpoints. The sunrise and sunset views from Vanjangi Hills are truly spectacular, making it a serene escape for those looking to connect with nature.

Distance: Vanjangi Hills is approximately 665 km from Hyderabad.

Vanjangi Hills (Image Source: X)

4. Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in Maharashtra, is known for its strawberry farms, scenic viewpoints, and lush green valleys. Visit the iconic Arthur’s Seat for stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys or explore the tranquil Venna Lake for a relaxing boat ride. Mahabaleshwar is also home to ancient temples like the Mahabaleshwar Temple and lush forests that offer numerous trekking trails. With its cool weather and picturesque landscapes, Mahabaleshwar is an ideal destination for those seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Distance: Mahabaleshwar is 585 km from Hyderabad.

Mahabaleshwar (Image source: Instagram)

5. Panchgani

Panchgani, situated near Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, is a beautiful hill station known for its colonial-era charm and scenic vistas. The famous Table Land, a vast volcanic plateau, offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Explore the charming old British bungalows or visit the beautiful Parsi Point for a great sunset view. Panchgani is also known for its strawberry farms and the tranquil Krishna River, making it a perfect destination for a relaxing getaway or a nature-filled retreat.

Distance: It is 573 km from Hyderabad.