Mango is already perfect. Nature’s own masterpiece, the golden fruit, needs no makeover. Yet, in the evolving culinary landscape of Hyderabad, the city’s chefs are asking a compelling question: how do you elevate perfection?

The answer has blown our minds. From prawns to cakes and matcha to rice, mangoes are undergoing an artisanal transformation in Hyderabad this summer. And well, we are not complaining.

In fact, at Siasat.com, we have embraced the innovations so much that a trail has become an absolute necessity. After all, with the sun glaring down on us and the relentless loo kissing our cheeks, mango is the only good thing that happens in summers.

So, here are six cafes where you can beat the heat and taste the season’s golden potential.

1. Altr Ego

First up in the list had to be Altr Ego. Their Thailand Mango Sticky Rice created quite a sensation, so much so that they had to shut shop briefly to give the staff a well-deserved break. For their summer menu, the cafe has decided to bring Thailand to Hyderabad with their Mango Sticky Rice Softie, Yakult Mango Matcha Latte, Sunrise Mont Blanc, and Mango La Rose French Toast.

2. Grano

One can always trust Grano to create unique seasonal dishes. So, they have introduced a wide array of dishes as part of their Fest, and the ones that stand out are Zest Mango Chicken Tacos, Mango Avocado Hummus, and Mango Cream Latte.

3. Lillie’s: The Boho Cafe

Lillie’s The Boho Cafe is extremely popular for its French toasts; however, its Mango Menu is equally deserving of attention. When here, start your taste test with the obvious Mango French toast, then move to Thai Mango Sticky Rice and Aam Ras Croissant, and finish with a tall glass of Mango Solar Smoothie. All your mango craving satisfied.

4. Nomme

Nomme is where you go when you want your mango with a side of creative flair. This summer, Nomme has travelled to seven countries to bring Hyderabad the best mango innovations. Here, you can expect to get a taste of Beirut’s Lebanese Prawn Mango, China’s Mango Sushi Roll, Italy’s Crunchy Chicken Mango Burrata, or Japan’s Mango Matcha Latte. If, like the rest of Hyderabad, you too are a Mango Sticky Rice fan, you get that here too.

5. Van Lavino

Van Lavino remains the city’s reigning champion of dessert aesthetics. They treat the mango not just as an ingredient, but as a centrepiece. While they do have the traditional Mango French Toast on their menu, this year, they have also introduced Mango Profiteroles, Mango Matcha Gelato, and Mango Waffles.

6. Patisserie 18

If your idea of a perfect summer break is an intimate, quiet corner, look no further. Patisserie 18 has cultivated a reputation for precision and grace. Their current summer menu includes mango desserts that cannot be missed, including Mango Tres Leches, Mango Misu and Mango Maritozza. It is the perfect spot for readers who prefer their mango experiences quiet, precise, and undeniably elegant.

What is your favourite mango dessert? Comment below.