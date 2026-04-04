Summer camps on tribal art to be held at Masab Tank in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It is that time of the year when children learn new skills and improve on existing skills by attending summer camps. The Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute (TCR&TI), a cultural wing of the tribal welfare department, is going a notch higher this year, by not only conducting a summer camp for children, but also for women.

Last summer, TCR&TI held a summer camp for children on tribal art forms at the TRI’s new building at DSS Bhavan in Masab Tank (beside the Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum). They are repeating the same this year, with a new opportunity for women to learn fabric painting on garments with tribal art.

“The motive is to promote tribal art, which should also be useful to everyone,” Shailaja, the Assistant Curator of the Tribal Museum, who is the coordinator of the annual summer camps, told Siasat.com.

The fabric paints workshop will include tribal art forms of the Lambadas, Gonds, and Kolams.

It will be held between 10 am and 12.30 pm from April 20 to 24, costing Rs 2,500 for women (fabric painting camp) and Rs 1,500 for children’s summer camp. It includes the raw materials, screen printing, stationery, refreshments, and trainer remuneration, among others.

Another summer camp, which includes various art forms of tribal communities in Telangana, will be held between 10 am and 12.30 pm from April 29 to May 8.

Also Read Tribal art and craft summer camp to be held in Masab Tank from Apr 28 to May 7

For more information, one may contact Shailaja Ajmera, Assistant Curator of the Tribal Museum at 9290513990.