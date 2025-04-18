As temperatures rise in Hyderabad and the summer vacation is just around the corner, it’s time to plan quick getaways that offer a refreshing break from the city heat. A one-day trip can provide the perfect escape to cool, scenic spots without taking up too much of your time. Whether you’re looking for serene lakes, historical sites, or lush green hills, there are plenty of destinations within 200 km of Hyderabad that offer a cool breeze and a peaceful retreat.

This summer, make the most of your vacation by exploring nearby places that bring you closer to nature and history. These one-day trips are an ideal way to escape the hustle and bustle, all while creating new memories and experiences. So pack your bags and get ready to discover this list of hidden gems curated by Siasat.com.

Best summer weekend destinations near Hyderabad 2025

1. Singur Dam

A scenic retreat known for its lush surroundings and reflective waters, Singur Dam is more than just an engineering feat—it’s a haven for relaxation. It’s also popular among birdwatchers, especially during the migratory season. Bring a mat, some snacks, and soak in the peace of open skies and soft breezes.

Distance- 93 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: X

2. Domakonda Fort

A beautifully preserved fort with arched gateways, stone walkways, and quiet courtyards, Domakonda Fort in Kamareddy carries the charm of old-world royalty. The architecture is an elegant blend of fortification and artistry, making it a lovely stop for culture buffs and casual explorers alike. Its serenity and aesthetic make it a great backdrop for photos too.

Distance- 110 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: X

3. Koilkonda Fort

An underrated gem for history and adventure lovers, Koilkonda Fort sits atop a hill and invites you through a series of seven ancient gateways. Built during the Qutb Shahi dynasty, the fort offers a quiet trek, rustic charm, and panoramic views that make it perfect for a sunrise visit. Still untouched by heavy tourism, it’s ideal for those craving a bit of solitude and history.

Distance– 125 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: X

4. Dindi Reservoir

Tucked away in the lap of nature, Dindi Reservoir in Nalgonda is a calm and quiet escape where the air smells of water and woods. It’s often overlooked, which only adds to its charm. Think kayaking, forest walks, or just sitting by the bank watching the sky change colors. It’s simple, raw, and beautiful.

Distance- 130 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: Instagram

5. Jurala Dam

Surrounded by natural beauty and calm waters, Jurala Dam is a peaceful spot for those looking to slow down. The Krishna River flows steadily here, creating a serene atmosphere that’s perfect for picnics, evening strolls, or just unwinding by the water. With minimal crowds, it’s one of those places where you can hear your thoughts again.

Distance- 170 km from Hyderabad

Image Source: X

6. Ethipothala Waterfalls

​Ethipothala Falls is a captivating 70-foot cascade formed by three streams- Chandravanka Vagu, Nakkala Vagu, and Tummala Vagu, eventually joining the Krishna River. Situated near Nagarjuna Sagar, the falls are enveloped by lush greenery and rocky terrains, offering a serene retreat for nature enthusiasts. The area also houses a crocodile breeding centre in the lagoon formed at the base of the falls, adding to its ecological significance. A viewpoint established by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department provides visitors with a panoramic view of this natural spectacle.

Distance- 170 km from Hyderabad