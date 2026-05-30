Summer outing turns fatal as three minors drown in Karnataka’s Dharwad lake

Dharwad: A day meant for relief from the intense summer heat ended in tragedy after three boys drowned while swimming in a lake near Singanahalli village in Dharwad taluk. The incident has left the entire village in grief and mourning.

The victims were identified as Abbas Vatnal, 12, Aslam Vatnal, 10, and Subhani Bagojikoppa, also ten. Abbas and Aslam were siblings from Singanahalli village, and Subhani hailed from nearby Bailhongal village in Belagavi.

The boys had gone to the lake during the day to swim and cool off from the rising temperatures. During the outing, all three reportedly slipped into deeper portions of the lake. Despite efforts by locals, the children could not be rescued in time.

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On information, Fire and Emergency Services personnel launched a rescue and recovery operation. Their bodies were retrieved and handed over to the authorities.

The heartbreaking incident led to emotional scenes at the village, with family members inconsolable after learning of the deaths. Relatives and villagers gathered at the site as news of the tragedy spread, casting a pall of gloom over the area.