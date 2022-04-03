Summer relief: Free buttermilk, cold drinks distributed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Due to the scorching weather the traffic was thin during noon in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Friday. Many social organizations distributed buttermilk and other cold drinks outside mosques and on city roads.

It has become a custom to distribute free buttermilk and cold drinks during the summer season. In the wake of the Meteorological department’s forecast for extreme heat from the beginning of April buttermilk and other cold drinks were distributed near most of the mosques and in areas like King Koti, Sultan Bazar, Ameerpet and other areas to give respite to the people from the scorching heat.

The buttermilk and cold drink distribution among people of all communities was undertaken by social organizations.

The maximum temperature was recorded 39 degrees celsius on Friday. The traffic was drastically thin at noon on city roads.

The state government has issued instructions to the government hospitals and other medical centers to rush medical aid to the people suffering from sun stroke.