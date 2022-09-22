‘Sunburn’ event against Telangana’s culture, cancel it: Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Women’s Congress Chairman Sunita Rao on Thursday demanded that the popular concert program ‘Sunburn’ should be cancelled because problems related to rapes, drugs and murders are increasing in the city day by day.

The program is scheduled for September 23 at the Shamshabad Sunburn arena.

The women’s wing submitted a petition to the deputy commissioner of the excise department Sarfaraz Ahmed seeking cancellation of the Sunburn program, which they claimed is ‘against Telangana’s culture’. They accused the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of facilitating a rampant supply of alcohol and drugs.

They also stated that Telangana is at the top of the country in terms of crime rate. Sunita Rao said that the government is not paying attention to the rampant gang rapes, rapes of minors, murders and drug mafia in Hyderabad.

The Congress warned that they would be protesting at the Sunburn Arena program, which is to be held in Shamshabad on Friday.