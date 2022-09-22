Hyderabad: Free water supply extension to three ULB’s from HMWSSB

Hyderabad: The state government ordered the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to consider extending the free drinking water supply scheme of 20,000 litres to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) – Jawahar Nagar, Dammaiguda and Nagaram – owing to polluted groundwater given their proximity to the dumpyard.

The HMWS&SB has taken up works worth Rs 209.63 crores in these areas to supply water beyond the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limit within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Currently, 25 reservoirs are being built at a cost of Rs 31.86 crores and 508.17 kms of water pipelines are being laid at a cost of Rs 177.77 crores.

On Wednesday the special chief secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar held a review meeting at the Jawaharnagar dump yard and discussed ways to control the stench, setting up of two MLD (minimal liquid discharge) leachate processing units and measures to control floods.

Linking roads

Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has taken up the construction of 10 missing link roads covering 26.15 km.

The infrastructure was further supported by Arvind Kumar on priority. He accorded an administrative sanction for nine works amounting to Rs 20.42 crores to take up underground drainage, laying of cement concrete roads, beautification of Dammai Cheruvu, etc. A comprehensive plan to link four major lakes in these ULBs will be taken up to avoid flooding during heavy rains in low-lying areas.

Water from the Jawahar Nagar dumpyard flows through Dammai Cheruvu to Nasin Cheruvu to Komatikunta Cheruvu and to Cherlapally Cheruvu via Dhayara Kunta due to natural downstream. The special chief secretary instructed officials to submit a report on the most effective way to connect these four lakes and have sluice valves to maintain water levels and prevent flooding.